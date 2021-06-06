Thunderstorms with lightning likely in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With Southwest Monsoon advancing further in the state in the last 24 hours, moderate to heavy rains were recorded in several parts of Rayalaseema region and some parts of coastal districts of the state.

Heavy rainfall was reported in isolated parts of Kadapa and Chittoor districts and Sambepalli in Kadapa recorded the highest rainfall of 11 cm. After Sambepalli, Atlur of Kadapa registered 10 cm of rain.

According to IMD forecast, Southwest monsoon is likely to advance further into more central Arabian Sea, some part of Maharashtra, remaining parts of Karnataka, more parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, more parts of central and northeast Bay of Bengal, some parts of north east Bay of Bengal and northeast India during the next 24 hours.

Thunderstorms with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in both coastal districts and Rayalaseema region.

Light to moderate rains are likely at isolated places across the state for next four days.