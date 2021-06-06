White paper on attacks on women sought by Telugu Mahila

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An all-party women’s virtual meeting organised by Telugu Mahila, the women wing of the TDP, called for a united struggle against the Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s ‘inefficiency and failure’ that, the participants alleged, led to over 600 atrocities against women in the state in the past two years.

Demanding a white paper from the government on the atrocities against women, the leaders alleged that the law and order situation had deteriorated like never before.

The women leaders represented various political parties and associations at the roundtable digital conference on ‘rising atrocities against women, neglect of women welfare and price rise’.

In her speech, Telugu Mahila AP president Vangalapudi Anita said the Chief Minister promised total prohibition before the elections but after coming to power, he started playing games with the lives of people by keeping the liquor shops wide open.

The YSRC boasts of the Disha Act, but no action could be taken even though a 12-year old Dalit girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in Rajahmundry, she alleged.

APCC vice-president Sunkara Padmasri said the YSRC government had no commitment to protect women.