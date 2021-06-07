10-bed ICU units to be added in all govt hospitals

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nirmaan, a non-profit organisation, has come up with a unique and much-needed solution to assist the underprivileged section in Andhra Pradesh.As part of its project, it will set up 10-bed ICU units in all government hospitals in sync with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s commitment to offer inclusive, equitable and quality healthcare to all, especially the poor.

Nirmaan head of operations Srikanth Nathamuni and Khosla Ventures founding partner Vinod Khosla decided to provide ICU beds to the hospitals under the initiative.The project was launched in Telangana on Saturday and soon it will be launched in Andhra Pradesh as well with the support of the state government and other sponsors.

On behalf of the state government, Eluru MP Kotagiri Sridhar and government representative to North America Rathnakar Pandugayala took upon themselves to identify, invite, motivate and coordinate with donors for the noble cause. Each of the designated ICU units will be named after the donor. The government has appointed Covid-19 Nodal Officer Arja Srikanth as the officer in charge for implementing the initiative.

This initiative will reduce the burden on district hospitals by equipping them with state-of-the-art infras-tructure. Currently, the project will focus on adding these beds to two government hospitals. The team is looking for donors to extend the project to the remainder of the 100-plus bed hospitals in the state.Nirmaan has urged philanthropists and donors to contribute to the cause and help the state. Interested donors can reach out to Nirmaan or check out the link — https://10bedicu.org/andhra-pradesh.