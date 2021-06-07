6,700 Covid-19 patients treated at TTD CCC

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: State Nodal Officer Dr Arja Srikanth said 6,705 Covid-19 patients had been discharged, including 258 under 18 years, from the care centre at Padmavati Nilayam since its opening on April 1. In a statement, he said the Covid care centre has facilities for blood testing and X-ray scanning. A 60-member team of three specialist doctors and nurses works round-the-clock in three shifts. Also, the patients can reach out to the officials through WhatsApp. The officials also conduct regular yoga sessions. A herbal powder authorised by AYUSH is given to the people there.