9 Covid-19 positive kids admitted to Ruia, test results of eight awaited

TIRUPATI: Amid projections of a possible third wave of Covid-19 and its greater impact on children, nine kids in the age group of 4-10 were infected with the virus and admitted to SVR Ruia Government General Hospital here on Sunday.

Of the total, three children are undergoing treatment in the ICU. Non-ICU oxygen beds were allotted to the remaining six children. Ruia Hospital Resident Medical Officer Dr EB Devi told TNIE that eight more children were admitted to Covid suspected ward in Paediatric Block and their test results are awaited.According to the RMO, there are 7 ICU beds, 7 non-ICU oxygen beds and 10 general beds in the Covid suspected ward. The Ruia Hospital authorities have already set up a special paediatric Covid ward with 255 beds.

“An action plan to combat possible third wave of Covid will be announced soon. A special team of doctors has also been constituted to treat children. The team is closely monitoring the health condition of the children infected with coronavirus,” Dr Devi said.

Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) is also setting up 100 beds to treat children infected with Covid in Paediatric Blocks of Sri Padmavathi Hospital. District Collector M Hari Narayanan has instructed us to take all measures to face the possible third Covid wave,” said SVIMS Director B Vengamma.

