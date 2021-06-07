STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

9 Covid-19 positive kids admitted to Ruia, test results of eight awaited

The Ruia Hospital authorities have already set up a special paediatric Covid ward with 255 beds. 

Published: 07th June 2021 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

A couple take an infant on oxygen support to Covid-19 ward in SVR Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati on Sunday | madhav k

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Amid projections of a possible third wave of Covid-19 and its greater impact on children, nine kids in the age group of 4-10 were infected with the virus and admitted to SVR Ruia Government General Hospital here on Sunday. 

Of the total, three children are undergoing treatment in the ICU. Non-ICU oxygen beds were allotted to the remaining six children. Ruia Hospital Resident Medical Officer Dr EB Devi told TNIE that eight more children were admitted to Covid suspected ward in Paediatric Block and their test results are awaited.According to the RMO, there are 7 ICU beds, 7 non-ICU oxygen beds and 10 general beds in the Covid suspected ward. The Ruia Hospital authorities have already set up a special paediatric Covid ward with 255 beds. 

“An action plan to combat possible third wave of Covid will be announced soon. A special team of doctors has also been constituted to treat children. The team is closely monitoring the health condition of the children infected with coronavirus,” Dr Devi said.

Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) is also setting up 100 beds to treat children infected with Covid in Paediatric Blocks of Sri Padmavathi Hospital. District Collector M Hari Narayanan has instructed us to take all measures to face the possible third Covid wave,” said SVIMS Director B Vengamma.

Action plan to face third Covid wave
The State government is likely to come up with a plan of action to face the third wave. Plans are afoot to strengthen paediatric health care facilities in hospitals in the State to deal with the third Covid wave as it is likely to impact children more 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 SVR Ruia Government General Hospital ICU oxygen
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp