9.5 lakh fully immunised against Covid at 154 sites in Guntur

GUNTUR: So far, 9.5 lakh people have been administered both the doses of Covid-19 vaccines in Guntur district, according to district immunisation officer Chandrasekhar.The number of vaccination centres has also been increased to 154 and 8,000 to 13,000 people are being inoculated on a daily basis, he said and added that 34,500 persons were vaccinated on Saturday.

After the vaccination programme was launched on January 16 for healthcare and frontline workers, 70 per cent of them were vaccinated by March 1. The district has 34,132 healthcare workers and 35,029 frontline workers.

The GMC also issued notices halting salaries of the staff who did not take the vaccine, after which cent per cent vaccination of the GMC staff was completed, said GMC Municipal Health Officer Dr Venkatramana.

However, the vaccination process slowed after March 1, as only 500 to 600 people got vaccinated on average per day, compared to 1,500-2,000 in February.

As the cases increased gradually from the mid of March the number of vaccinations also increased. On April 14, as part of Tika Utsav, one lakh people were administered with the vaccine. Later, the district administration set up 88 permanent vaccine centres with token system and involved ward secretaries in the process.