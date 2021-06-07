STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Active caseload down to 1.23L after 13,568 recover

East Godavari, Chittoor report over 1,000 new infections each

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh reported 8,976  fresh cases of coronavirus, 13,568 recoveries and 90 deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday.Chittoor district crossed the two-lakh total cases mark, second behind East Godavari in the state. Both the districts were the only places that repcorded over 1,000 new infections each. Due to higher recoveries, active caseload came down to 1.23 lakh even as more number of deaths took place than on Saturday. 

As per the latest government health bulletin, the total positive cases in the state rose to 17.58 lakh, recoveries to 16,23,447 and toll 11,466 so far. Andhra Pradesh has so far tested over 1.97 crore samples, including around 83,000 on Sunday. In the 24 hours, East Godavari added 1,669, Chittoor 1,232 and Anantapur 995 fresh infections. Chittoor’s total Covid-19 case count stood at 2,00,368, second to East Godavari’s 2,38,702. Chittoor, however, has the highest toll of 1,376 in the state. Its active caseload is now 16,979 after 1,82,013 recoveries. 

The remaining 10 districts reported less than 800 new cases each, with Vizianagaram contributing the lowest 298.With 90 more fatalities, the overall deaths in the state have now touched 11,466. Chittoor reported the highest of 12 deaths followed by nine in West Godavari, eight each in Anantapur, Guntur, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram, seven in Prakasam, six each in East Godavari, Kurnool and Nellore, five each in Krishna and Viskahapatnam and two in Kadapa in the 24 hours.

