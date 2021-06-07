STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Anandaiah’s concoction distribution to start in Sarvepalli segment today

A day before the distribution of the concoctions begins, people in large numbers thronged Nellore’s Krishnapatnam in the hope of having an early access to them.

Published: 07th June 2021 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

A queue at the Ayurveda camp set up in Nellore’s Krishnapatnam.
By Express News Service

NELLORE: Krishnapatnam’s Bonigi Anandaiah and his team are preparing for the distribution of his herbal concoctions in Sarvepalli constituency on a priority. After getting the nod from the authorities, he had announced that he would start the distribution from June 7, and that 5,000 people would be given the concoctions initially. 

The team has readied over one lakh packets of medicines for the Covid infected, and also for its prevention. Officials said the distribution would begin in Podalakuru, Venkatachalam, Manubolu, Muthukur and Thotapalligudur mandals of Sarvepalli constituency on Monday. Also, 2.5 lakh more packets are being prepared for distribution across the state.  

A day before the distribution of the concoctions begins, people in large numbers thronged Nellore’s Krishnapatnam in the hope of having an early access to them. They queued up near the residence of Anandaiah’s brother where the medicine was being prepared. Though the concoction maker was not in the house, the village hosted people from many parts of the state for the concoction. Krishnapatnam police intervened, and asked the team not to distribute the medicines. Barricades were set up on the way to the village. 

Later, Anandaiah appealed  to the people not to visit the village, and said his medicines would be supplied to all district headquarters in the state after the completion of the distribution in Sarvepalli constituency. 
Anandaiah’s son Sridhar is also preparing the concoction in Tirupati for its distribution in Chandragiri constituency under the supervision of local MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bonigi Anandaiah herbal concoctions herbal medicines
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp