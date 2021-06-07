Anandaiah’s concoction distribution to start in Sarvepalli segment today

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Krishnapatnam’s Bonigi Anandaiah and his team are preparing for the distribution of his herbal concoctions in Sarvepalli constituency on a priority. After getting the nod from the authorities, he had announced that he would start the distribution from June 7, and that 5,000 people would be given the concoctions initially.

The team has readied over one lakh packets of medicines for the Covid infected, and also for its prevention. Officials said the distribution would begin in Podalakuru, Venkatachalam, Manubolu, Muthukur and Thotapalligudur mandals of Sarvepalli constituency on Monday. Also, 2.5 lakh more packets are being prepared for distribution across the state.

A day before the distribution of the concoctions begins, people in large numbers thronged Nellore’s Krishnapatnam in the hope of having an early access to them. They queued up near the residence of Anandaiah’s brother where the medicine was being prepared. Though the concoction maker was not in the house, the village hosted people from many parts of the state for the concoction. Krishnapatnam police intervened, and asked the team not to distribute the medicines. Barricades were set up on the way to the village.

Later, Anandaiah appealed to the people not to visit the village, and said his medicines would be supplied to all district headquarters in the state after the completion of the distribution in Sarvepalli constituency.

Anandaiah’s son Sridhar is also preparing the concoction in Tirupati for its distribution in Chandragiri constituency under the supervision of local MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy.