COVID-19: Partial curfew to continue in Andhra till June 20, relaxation hours extended

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday decided to extend the partial curfew imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state till June 20. The curfew relaxation hours, however, will be extended after June 10.

The curfew would be relaxed from 6 am to 2 pm after June 10 and government offices will function from 8 am to 2 pm. A decision to this effect was taken at a review meeting held on the COVID-19 situation in the state by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday.

Following a spurt in COVID-19 infections, the state government initially imposed night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am on the next day at the end of April. Later in the first week of May, the curfew was extended to 18 hours with relaxation from 6 am to 12 noon.

With a drop in new infections for the past couple of days, the state government had decided to extend the relaxation time by two more hours after June 10. New infections in the state have come down to less than 9,000 a day by Sunday (June 6) compared to more than 20,000 a day in the first week of May.