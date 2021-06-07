STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19: Partial curfew to continue in Andhra till June 20, relaxation hours extended

The curfew would be relaxed from 6 am to 2 pm after June 10 and government offices will function from 8 am to 2 pm

Published: 07th June 2021 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

People wait to get vaccine at KBN College in Vijayawada | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday decided to extend the partial curfew imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state till June 20. The curfew relaxation hours, however, will be extended after June 10.

The curfew would be relaxed from 6 am to 2 pm after June 10 and government offices will function from 8 am to 2 pm. A decision to this effect was taken at a review meeting held on the COVID-19 situation in the state by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday.

ALSO READ: Covid-19: Bed availability improves in Andhra Pradesh hospitals; drop in Oxygen demand

Following a spurt in COVID-19 infections, the state government initially imposed night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am on the next day at the end of April. Later in the first week of May, the curfew was extended to 18 hours with relaxation from 6 am to 12 noon.

With a drop in new infections for the past couple of days, the state government had decided to extend the relaxation time by two more hours after June 10. New infections in the state have come down to less than 9,000 a day by Sunday (June 6) compared to more than 20,000 a day in the first week of May.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp