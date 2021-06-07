Dhulipalla, others booked for meet violating norms 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Patamata police registered a case against former Ponnur MLA Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar and other Sangam Dairy board members under Sections 188,269,270 r/w 34 IPC and Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act for unlawful meeting in a private hotel on May 29. Based on a tip-off, Patamata SI Ch Kishore Kumar inspected Novotel Hotel on May 29 and found that the former MLA held a meeting with around 20. “Notices were served on those who attended the meeting and Rajendra Prasad, who booked two rooms, was taken into custody,” police said.