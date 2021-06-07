STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Distribution of Anandaiah's herbal concoction to cure Covid begins in Andhra

YSRC legislator representing Sarvepalli constituency, Kakani Govardhan Reddy, along with the team of Anandaiah launched the distribution of the concoction in the premises of Venkaiah Swamy temple.

Workers prepare Anandaiah’s herbal medicine for Covid-19 at Thondavada in Chandragiri constituency of Chittoor district on Monday. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Krishnapatnam-based Bonigi Anandaiah, who shot to fame with his herbal medicine touted as a cure to Covid-19, has officially started distributing his medicine for the people of Sarvepalli constituency on Monday.

YSRC legislator representing the constituency, Kakani Govardhan Reddy, along with the team of Anandaiah launched the distribution of the concoction in the premises of Venkaiah Swamy temple in Golagamudi village in Venkatachalam mandal of the district.

Govardhan Reddy said the medicine would be distributed to 1.50 lakh families in the Sarvepalli constituency in the first phase. The team has made arrangements for the distribution of medicine in Podalakuru, Venkatachalam, Manubolu, Muthukur and in Thotapalligudur mandals of Sarvepalli constituency in the first phase.

Anandaiah's team had started preparing the concoction after the state government gave its nod for the distribution of medicine. The team has made more than one lakh packets of the medicine which is said to be a cure to covid-19 for infected patients and also the preventive medicine for the virus.

“People from other areas are requested not to visit Krishnapatnam village for the 'medicine.' Even after our repeated requests, some people have been visiting the village for getting medicine from various places. We are planning to supply the medicine to all district headquarters in the State after the completion of distribution in Sarvepalli constituency,” Anandaiah said.

Meanwhile, Sridhar son of Anandaiah has been preparing the concoction in Narayana gardens in Tirupati for the distribution of people in Chandragiri constituency in Chittoor district.

Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, who took the initiative to supply the herbal concoction for the people of his constituency, has been monitoring the preparation of medicine.

