STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Monsoon advances to more areas of state

Thunderstorms with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places across coastal districts of the State in the next four days. 

Published: 07th June 2021 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

As the southwest monsoon enters Andhra Pradesh, dark clouds gather over Tirupati on Sunday | Madhav K

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Moderate to heavy rainfall continues to batter parts of Anantapur and Kadapa districts with the Southwest Monsoon advancing to more parts of the state in the last 24 hours. Moderate to light rainfall occurred at several places in the Rayalaseema region and some parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh. Highest rainfall of 11 cm was registered in Nambulipulikunta of Anantapur district. 

According to IMD reports,  Southwest Monsoon has  further advanced into more parts of central Arabian sea, some more parts of Maharashtra, entire Karnataka, some more parts of Telangana, entire Tamil Nadu, some more parts of Andhra Pradesh, more parts of central Bay  of Bengal and  northeast Bay of  Bengal.
Thunderstorms with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places across coastal districts of the State in the next four days. 

In the last 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Sunday, after Nambupallikunta, highest rainfall of 9 cm was registered in Chinnamandem of Kadapa district followed by 8 cm of rain in  Utukuru A of Kadapa, 7 cm of rain in Sambepalli of Kadapa, Anantapur,  6 cm of rain in Tirupati, Kalakada of Chittoor district, Rayachoti of Kadapa district. 

Five cm of rain was registered in Nallamada, Gooty, Rapthadu of Anantapur district,  Devanakonda of Kurnool district, Muddanur, Pulivendula, Vempalle, Jammalamadugu, Kadapa, Simhadripuram of Kadapa district and Racherla of Prakasam district. 1-4 cm of rain was registered at different places in Rayalaseema region and some parts of Coastal Andhra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Southwest Monsoon rainfall IMD
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp