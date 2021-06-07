Monsoon advances to more areas of state

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Moderate to heavy rainfall continues to batter parts of Anantapur and Kadapa districts with the Southwest Monsoon advancing to more parts of the state in the last 24 hours. Moderate to light rainfall occurred at several places in the Rayalaseema region and some parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh. Highest rainfall of 11 cm was registered in Nambulipulikunta of Anantapur district.

According to IMD reports, Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into more parts of central Arabian sea, some more parts of Maharashtra, entire Karnataka, some more parts of Telangana, entire Tamil Nadu, some more parts of Andhra Pradesh, more parts of central Bay of Bengal and northeast Bay of Bengal.

Thunderstorms with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places across coastal districts of the State in the next four days.

In the last 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Sunday, after Nambupallikunta, highest rainfall of 9 cm was registered in Chinnamandem of Kadapa district followed by 8 cm of rain in Utukuru A of Kadapa, 7 cm of rain in Sambepalli of Kadapa, Anantapur, 6 cm of rain in Tirupati, Kalakada of Chittoor district, Rayachoti of Kadapa district.

Five cm of rain was registered in Nallamada, Gooty, Rapthadu of Anantapur district, Devanakonda of Kurnool district, Muddanur, Pulivendula, Vempalle, Jammalamadugu, Kadapa, Simhadripuram of Kadapa district and Racherla of Prakasam district. 1-4 cm of rain was registered at different places in Rayalaseema region and some parts of Coastal Andhra.