Prakasam district to get 8 new govt junior colleges

According to the policy, all the classes of nursery, LKG, UKG, first and second will be merged and classified as pre-primary.

ONGOLE: As per the new school education policy of the state, eight new government junior colleges will be set up in eight mandals of Prakasam district. As part of the state government’s categorisation of the present school education system into three stages — pre-primary, foundation and high school — +1 and +2 classes will begin in the mandals that do not have any government junior college. 

The education department will collect details about the upgradation of the concerned high schools soon. The new colleges will be established in government/ zilla parishad high schools at Tarlupadu, Santhanuthalapadu, Gudlur, Korisapadu, Karamchedu, Kothapatnam, Pangulur and Veligandla mandals.District vocational education officers were directed to submit a detailed report on the Intermediate strength of students teachers, and infrastructure requirement.

According to the policy, all the classes of nursery, LKG, UKG, first and second will be merged and classified as pre-primary.Meanwhile, the district education department has ordered mandal education officers (MEOs) to complete the comprehensive survey for the pre-primary schools’ selection process. “We have directed all MEO’s to conduct survey on the merger of Anganwadi schools, present within a distance of 500 metres to below 1 km distance from the nearby primary school.” 

