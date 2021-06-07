STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Somireddy exposed YSRC, says Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu lambasted the YSRC government in the state for foisting false cases against former minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N handrababu Naidu lambasted the YSRC government in the state for foisting false cases against former minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy. In a press release, the TDP chief said that all Somireddy did was to expose the ‘corruption’ of a YSRC MLA and condemn the efforts of that MLA to take advantage of Anandaiah’s ‘medicine’.

“On one hand, Anandaiah is striving to save people and on the other hand, YSRC leaders are taking advantage of it to mint money. For questioning it, false cases were foisted against Somireddy, that too at midnight,” he alleged. Naidu claimed that registering cases at midnight and demolishing properties in the early hours have become trademark behaviour of the YSRC government. He said they clearly indicate the vindictive attitude of those in power.  He sought to know how forgery and cheating cases could be registered against a person, who exposed the misdeeds of the MLA. 

He demanded registration of cases against YSRC leaders for illegal online trading under Sections 379, 468, 506 of the IPC and Section 56 of the IT Act. He also demanded that the government withdraw cases filed against Somireddy. Former minister and TDP politburo member Kalava Srinivasulu also condemned the arrest of Somireddy and demanded that the government initiate action against YCP MLA K Govardhan Reddy, who is allegedly misusing Anandaiah’s  ‘medicine’.

Kalava Srinivasulu sought to know  whether Sresita Technologies started its website for the sale of Anandaiah’s medicine without the support of Govardhan Reddy or not. “The website was started only after the YCP MLA said that online sale of the medicine would be taken up soon,” he said. 

Accusing the ruling party leaders of trying to make a quick buck from the ‘popular’ herbal medicine, the TDP leader said it was very unfortunate. “Instead of taking action against such people, false cases are being foisted against TDP leaders for questioning it,” he said. Citing the images of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and ministers  on the website, he said there was enough evidence to link the website with the YSRC. 

