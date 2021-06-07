STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The couple beat Covid with determination

Looking after her husband without showing fears was tough but managing children too without letting them know about the condition of their father was a challenging task.

Published: 07th June 2021 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: Covid-19 has played havoc with many families and a large number of people have been badly affected. But there are several people who fought and survived with their strong determination. Here is a couple, who defeated Covid, with confidence and positive attitude. 

Suravarapu Gajendra (52) of Koritepadu in the city runs a hotel and his wife Lakshmi Sujatha is a homemaker. Firstly, Gajendra developed mild symptoms of virus. But, he did not have a faint idea that it might be Covid. After a week, his condition became severe and his wife too developed Covid symptoms. In the first week of April, both of them tested positive for Covid. 

Though Sujatha had mild symptoms, the condition of Gajendra was a bit critical as 50 per cent of his lungs were already damaged by then due to the virus. Sharing her bitter experience with TNIE, Sujatha said it was a mistake that they delayed getting tested due to which her husband’s condition became very serious by that time the virus was diagnosed. “I rushed to the Government General Hospital with my husband leaving both my children at home alone,” she said. 

They did not inform their two sons aged 12 and 16 that they tested positive as they were of the view that they would be back from the hospital in one or two weeks.“We asked our neighbours and relatives to provide food to our children. I could understand that they might fear to come to our house and asking for more would not be fair. But none of them helped us. I called everyone I knew and explained our situation.

Both my sons did not have any symptoms and I requested them to look after my children while I was in the hospital. When they refused, I felt alone and could not figure out how to manage my family,’’ Sujatha said, adding that she felt hopeless initially. 

But that is the juncture when she made up her mind that at any cost she should return home along with her husband for the sake of their children. “It was the only thought I had and it gave me great confidence and immense strength. Along with that, the assurance of doctors gave me hope. After a few days, I recovered completely, but my husband suffered severe complications and was shifted to the ICU,’’ she said. 

He felt very anxious and the surroundings did not help at all and all these started affecting his health. “So I interacted with all the seven Covid patients getting treatment in that ward and encouraged them to be positive and succeeded in creating a family-like atmosphere, which helped all of us. Finally, after 41 days, my husband was discharged from hospital on May 8,’’ she said. 

Looking after her husband without showing fears was tough but managing children too without letting them know about the condition of their father was a challenging task. “After we went home, I explained everything to my children. From then onwards, they are strictly adhering to Covid Appropriate Behaviour and also encouraging their friends to follow it to keep the virus at bay,’’ she said. 

For Sujatha, the happiest moment was when a family member of a patient in the ward where the couple were treated, called her after a few days and thanked her for keeping his father optimistic during the treatment. “Though it was very tough to manage, with strong willpower and a positive attitude, we beat Covid,” she added. 

