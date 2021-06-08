225 cases filed, 90 arrested for trading in gutka in Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district filed as many as 225 cases in connection with the sale and procurement of banned tobacco products in the district on Monday.Superintendent of Police (SP) Ravindranath Babu said a drive was conducted in this regard on Sunday where both special party police and local police participated in the drive and seized gutka sachets worth around Rs 20 lakh and arrested 90 persons.

In the drive, the police also raided and filed cases against the accused for indulging in illicit liquor breweries and cockfighting activities. “Twenty persons were arrested and one auto-rickshaw and six two-wheelers used for the offense were seized,” the SP said.