STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra High Court allows distribution of Anandaiah’s ‘K medicine’

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday permitted distribution of ‘K medicine’ of Krishnapatnam-based Ayurveda practitioner B Anandaiah to Covid patients.

Published: 08th June 2021 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Ayurveda

Express Illustrations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday permitted distribution of ‘K medicine’ of Krishnapatnam-based Ayurveda practitioner B Anandaiah to Covid patients. The court also asked the government to submit within two weeks the expert committee report on whether the eye drops, which Anandaiah claims to be increasing oxygen levels, can be administered.

Anandaiah had earlier filed a petition urging the High Court to issue orders to the government to allow him to supply his herbal concoctions said to cure Covid patients. Two similar petitions were also filed before the court.With the committee giving its report that K medicine is fit for usage, the court allowed distribution of the medicine by Anandaiah and asked the government not to create hurdles in the distribution.

The government informed the court that it has no objection to the distribution of the herbal medicines, except the eye drops. The government informed the court that the experts committee had raised certain objections over administering the eye drops and no permission was given to them. The bench of Justice K Vijayalakshmi and Justice D Ramesh directed the government to send the eye drops for sterility tests. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh B Anandaiah K medicine
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp