Andhra High Court allows distribution of Anandaiah’s ‘K medicine’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday permitted distribution of ‘K medicine’ of Krishnapatnam-based Ayurveda practitioner B Anandaiah to Covid patients. The court also asked the government to submit within two weeks the expert committee report on whether the eye drops, which Anandaiah claims to be increasing oxygen levels, can be administered.

Anandaiah had earlier filed a petition urging the High Court to issue orders to the government to allow him to supply his herbal concoctions said to cure Covid patients. Two similar petitions were also filed before the court.With the committee giving its report that K medicine is fit for usage, the court allowed distribution of the medicine by Anandaiah and asked the government not to create hurdles in the distribution.

The government informed the court that it has no objection to the distribution of the herbal medicines, except the eye drops. The government informed the court that the experts committee had raised certain objections over administering the eye drops and no permission was given to them. The bench of Justice K Vijayalakshmi and Justice D Ramesh directed the government to send the eye drops for sterility tests.