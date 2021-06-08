STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra nurses seek regularisation of jobs, equal pay for equal work 

It’s time govt intervened to implement our demands: APSGCOSNA member 

Published: 08th June 2021 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Protestors stage a demonstration demanding salary hike and regularisation of jobs at GGH in Vijayawada on Monday I Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Members of Andhra Pradesh State Government Contract and Outsourcing Staff Nurses’ Association (APSGCOSNA) staged protest before the State Covid-19 Hospital on Monday demanding that DME provide them equal pay for equal work. Among the other demands, the protestors demanded Directorate of Medical Education (DME) to regularise their services and give them sick leaves if they were infected. 

An association member Abdul Irfan said in 2016, the DME recruited more than 1,000 staff nurses and nursing officers to assist the doctors at various government hospitals. Since then, the staff with B Sc Nursing/ M Sc Nursing/General Nursing Midwifery Nursing qualifications are being paid `22,500 per month. 

“Almost five years have passed and we are being paid the same salary and those who have been newly recruited, with the same qualifications, during March 2020 for Covid-19 duties are being paid `34,000. We took the matter to notice of DME and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas Nani several times, but to no avail,” he said.  

Another member Anusha said that a total of 77 staff are working at State Covid-19 Hospital here. “So as not to interrupt the Covid-19 treatment given to the infectees, only those who have a day off or working in the evening shift are taking part in the demonstration.”  Moreover, “when staff nurses and nursing officers were infected with the virus, the authorities instead of considering the 14-day quarantine period as sick leave, cut our salary. It is high time the government intervened and implemented our demands”,  Anusha said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APSGCOSNA Andhra nurses Andhra equal pay
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp