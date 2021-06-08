STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra records lowest daily count of 4,872 Covid-19 cases in second wave

The State reported 4,872 new Covid-19 infections from 64,800 samples tested in the 24 hours ending Monday 9 am.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The State reported 4,872 new Covid-19 infections from 64,800 samples tested in the 24 hours ending Monday 9 am. This is the lowest daily count during the second wave of Covid after it recorded 5,086 cases from 35,000 samples on April 15.

The fresh infections declined by more than 4,000 compared to Sunday’s count of 8,976 from 83,690 samples. The number of recoveries slightly increased to 13,702 from 13,568 on Sunday. As the number of recoveries is quite high compared to new infections, the active case load came down to 1.14 lakh. The cumulative cases in the State now stand at 17.63 lakh. 

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, all the 13 districts in the State reported less than 1,000 new infections resulting in a slump in daily count. Chittoor reported the highest number of 961 Covid cases followed by East Godavari with 810 and Anantapur with 535. All the remaining 10 districts recorded less than 500 cases, while West Godavari reported the lowest count of 160. The overall Covid tally of Krishna district went past 93,000, while that of Guntur surged past 1.54 lakh.

Covid cases drop but daily deaths still high

The Covid tally of Srikakulam breached the 1.12 lakh-mark. The total recoveries now stand  at 16.37 lakh. The active caseload has declined to 1.14 lakh with only four districts having more than 10,000 cases.
East Godavari has the highest caseload of 24,000-odd, while the number of active cases in Vizianagaram is the lowest at 2,885. However, Covid fatalities continue to be on the rise. With 86 more deaths, the Covid toll now stands at 11,552. Chittoor reported the highest number of 13 deaths, followed by Guntur with 10, Anantapur and Srikakulam with nine each, Vizianagaram and West Godavari with seven each, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam with six each, East Godavari, Krishna and Kurnool with five each and Nellore with four. Kadapa is the only district with no deaths recorded.

