Andhra HC asks Centre to submit black fungus data

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday directed the Centre to submit a detailed report with regard to injections being used for the treatment of black fungus and their procurement, and number of cases reported state-wise.The court also directed the Andhra Pradesh government to submit a detailed report on the preparedness to tackle the third wave of Covid-19.

The case hearing was adjourned to June 10. Appearing on behalf of the Union government before the bench comprising Justices K Vijayalakshmi and D Ramesh during the hearing on PILs regarding Covid and black fungus treatment, assistant solicitor general N Harinath submitted a memo issued by the Centre as per the directions of the Court during a previous hearing on the same petitions.

Harinath explained that Andhra Pradesh was allocated 13,830 injections previously, and 7,770 more on June 5. “As of May 31, the Centre had a total of 4.38 lakh injections to treat black fungus cases, out of which 2.02 lakh were manufactured locally and 2.33 lakh were imported. After the distribution to the states, the Centre, at present, has 80,000 injections left.”

Appearing on behalf of Andhra Pradesh, special government pleader Chintala Suman said by the end of May 1,400 black fungus cases had been reported, which rose to 1,770. “The number of injections provided by the Centre is not sufficient to treat the black fungus patients in the state, and if the allocations are not increased the patients will be in danger,” the government pleader explained.

On being asked about the preparedness of the state for the possibility of a third wave, Suman said the government has constituted a pediatric task force, which will submit its report to the Chief Minister on Monday on the basis of which necessary measures will be taken.