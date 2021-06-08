STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Concoction distribution begins in Chandragiri

  Distribution of Krishnapatnam’s Bonigi Anandaiah’s herbal medicines, touted as a cure to coronavirus, kicked off in Chandragiri constituency on Monday. 

Preparation of Anandaiah’s concoctions underway at Thondavada in Chittoor on Monday;  (below) MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy with the ‘medicines’ I Madhav K

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR :  Distribution of Krishnapatnam’s Bonigi Anandaiah’s herbal medicines, touted as a cure to coronavirus, kicked off in Chandragiri constituency on Monday. Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, who represents the constituency, and Anandaiah’s team launched the concoctions’ distribution at Narayani Gardens in Tirupati rural limits.MLA Chevireddy said the herbal concoctions will be distributed for free to nearly 10,000 families initially. The remaining 1.50 lakh families living in the segment will be covered in subsequent phases. The MLA, however, added the medicines will only improve  the immunity of people.

The MLA said the mixture is distributed in a 100 gm box and the label on it gives instruction on its usage. Also, pamphlets with usage instructions printed on them are also being handed out to the people. As per the instructions, half-tablespoon of the content can be consumed in morning and evening before food. “I am determined to help in the preparation and distribution of Anandaiah’s medicines because it is my responsibility to save my people from the pandemic.

The drug will work only as an immunity-booster,  so people should follow Covid-19 protocols,” the MLA said. Meanwhile, the AP High Court permitted the distribution of Anandaiah’s K medicine as well,  and sought an expert panel report on his eye drops. 

