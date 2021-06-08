Curfew extended till June 20, Andhra getting ready to face third Covid wave

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has further extended partial curfew till June 20 to combat Covid-19. A decision to this effect was taken at a high-level review meeting on Covid chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday. However, from June 11, the curfew relaxation timings will be 6 am to 2 pm instead of 6 am to 12 noon, while all other restrictions will be the same as that are in force now.

The Chief Minister directed officials to be on high alert though Covid cases in the State are on the decline. “All precautionary measures should be taken till the positivity rate decreases further and the situation totally comes under control,” he stressed. The review meeting laid emphasis on preparedness of the State to face the possible third wave of Covid-19. The officials explained to the Chief Minister various experts’ projections on the third wave.

Jagan instructed the officials to strengthen pediatric wards right from teaching hospitals to Primary Health Centres to face the possible third wave of Covid, which is likely to impact children more. “The officials should focus on strengthening infrastructure in pediatric wards of government hospitals. Already, we are revamping medical infrastructure under ‘Naadu Nedu’ and this will be part of it. Even if the cost gets escalated a little more, it is not a problem. All the infrastructure should be of national standards. We should take it up now itself as it will not be possible at the last minute,” Jagan observed.

Adequate stock of medicines should be maintained in government hospitals to treat Covid cases and more doctors should be recruited if needed. The officials should lay emphasis on creating awareness among people about the likely impact of the third wave on children and its intensity. At the same time, ANMs, ASHA workers and other health staff should be trained in identifying Covid symptoms among children, he said.

The Chief Minister said in case there is a third wave and children are infected, there should be hospitals ready to treat them. “We should be prepared and let there be no complaint that we do not have adequate facilities in the State to treat children,” he said. He asked the officials to monitor the distribution of dry ration being given under the YSR Sampoorna Poshana and Goru Muddha schemes. They were asked to identify the hospitals to provide treatment to children, so they can be empanelled and at the same time private teaching hospitals should be provided necessary information to enable them get prepared to face the third wave.

Briefing mediapersons about the issues discussed at the Chief Minister’s review meeting and the content of preliminary report submitted by the AP Pediatric Task Force Committee with regard to required infrastructure and other issues, Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal said if age profile of Covid victims is taken into consideration, AP is more or less having the same statistics as that of national average.

“At present, we have 11 per cent cases in below 20 years category and 2.72 per cent in 0-10 years category. The task force committee had studied the existing infrastructure with regard to pediatric wards, including ICU beds, ventilators, and medicines and assessed what are required in the worst case scenario and accordingly made recommendations,” he said.

Apart from strengthening pediatric wards and infrastructure in government hospitals, private hospitals will also be roped in to combat the third wave. “As children have to be accompanied by their mothers if they tested positive, it has been proposed that mothers of children aged below five years should be vaccinated. The government has decided to relax norms to enable the mothers of children aged below five years get vaccinated along with those aged above 45 years,” he said.

According to the Women and Child Welfare Department, the number of such women who need vaccination are anywhere between 15 and 20 lakh in the State. Modalities and protocols to vaccinate them are being prepared, Singhal said. Pointing out that the only children’s hospital in the erstwhile undivided AP – Niloufer Hospital went to Telangana during bifurcation, a detailed project report to set up a 500-bed paediatric multispeciality hospital in Vizag with an outlay of `200 crore was prepared 18 months ago.

“It was decided to clear the project, so works can be taken up immediately. In addition to that, it was decided to set up such hospitals in Vijayawada-Guntur for Coastal Andhra region and in Tirupati for Rayalaseema region. The Detailed Project Reports for the paediatric hospitals will be submitted to the government at the earliest,” he explained.

