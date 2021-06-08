STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

EAS Sarma seeks fresh study on UCIL Uranium water leak

The meeting also demanded that the AP Pollution Control Board be dissolved as it failed to take corrective steps to prevent pollution in the area. 

Published: 08th June 2021 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Ex-finance secretary EAS Sarma

Former Union energy secretary EAS Sarma

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  Former Union energy secretary EAS Sarma has demanded that the state government conduct a fresh study by an independent committee into impact on groundwater and farm fields due to the reported inundation caused by uranium contaminated water at Tummalapalle tail pond in Kadapa.Addressing a virtual meeting with environmentalists and scientists, Sarma said he had been seeking steps to check the pollution caused by the UCIL for the last five years. He said people in at least five villages of the tail pond area should be relocated immediately.

The meeting also demanded that the AP Pollution Control Board be dissolved as it failed to take corrective steps to prevent pollution in the area. Due to rains in Kadapa, water is overflowing from the tail pond of the UCIL into the adjoining agricultural fields in Tummalapalli. This water contains hazardous uranium and will cause irreparable damage to the land and banana and  other plantations. 

Sarma said the groundwater is already contaminated with the leakages from the tail pond and now the surface of the land is also contaminated in some places. It will not be suitable for agriculture, living and even for grazing animals. He said relocation of the people of all the affected villages to some safe zone was the need of the hour.  The UCIL has to pay for all the damages and compensate for the losses suffered by people in the villages.  He said a case should be filed against UCIL, and the APPCB for being ineffective.

Akula Lokesh, an affected farmer, said his field with banana plantation is in 6 feet deep uranium contaminated water from the tail pond. The total area inundated is around 30 acres and it may extend depending on rain. 

Environmentalist Bolisetty Satyanarayana said he visited the villages in 2018 and found the situation pathetic. Though UCIL was a public sector unit, it was neglecting people’s welfare. K Jayashree of Human Rights Forum said all elected representatives from the region were remaining silent on the issue. A case of criminal negligence should be filed against the APPCB and district authorities, she demanded. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
EAS Sarma Kadapa
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp