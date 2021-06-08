STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Nellore GGH chief suspended after sexual harassment allegation

Simultaneously, the fact- finding committee was formed by the district administration to probe the charges.

Published: 08th June 2021 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Monday placed Dr Prabhakar Jena, former superintendent of ACSR Government General Hospital-Nellore, under suspension following a preliminary enquiry and fact-finding committee report on allegedly harassing a house surgeon. The reports concluded that the incident (of sexual harassment) “did happen about 10 months ago.”

 The government said a detailed enquiry is needed so that the guilty can be awarded exemplary punishment to prevent recurrence of such incidents in future, and placed Dr Jena under suspension till the completion of the enquiry.

It may be recalled that a few days ago, an audio clip of a conversation between the ex-superintendent of Nellore GGH and the house surgeon surfaced in which the latter warned the former to mend his ways.

Responding immediately, the government transferred Dr Prabhakar Jena and posted him as the professor of General Surgery in Kurnool Medical College two days ago.

Following this, the additional DME and principal of ACSR Government Medical College, Nellore, formed an enquiry committee to probe the allegations and submit a report immediately to the Directorate of Medical Education. Simultaneously, the fact- finding committee was formed by the district administration to probe the charges.

Issuing orders suspending Dr Prabhakar Jena, principal secretary (health) M Ravi Chandra, in a GO issued on Monday said the preliminary enquiry and fact-finding committee reports concluded that the incident had indeed taken place 10 months ago.

“The voice in the audio clip is of Dr Prabhakar Jena, as recognised by some of his colleagues. Dr Prabhakar, however, denied it. The affected person has confirmed that the incident did happen and that she shared the clip with a few of her friends only for her personal security, but someone has leaked it on the social media,’’ the orders said, adding the incident needs a detailed enquiry.

Prabhakar Jena ACSR Government General Hospital
