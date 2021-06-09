2  killed, 1 hurt as cylinder explodes  in Chittoor district

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Two persons were killed and one another sustained injuries after a hydrogen cylinder accidentally exploded at the industrial estate at Madanapalle in Chittoor district on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as Lingappa and Nayaz Basha. According to the police, a technical team from Bengaluru visited the industrial unit on Tuesday. The team had started installing a gas chromatography machine used to examine the quality of eucalyptus oil at Turf Pearl Agritech Pvt Ltd, when a cylinder accidentally exploded.

Owner of the industrial unit Siva Mahesh sustained minor injuries and was rushed to the government general hospital at Madanapalle, while a factory worker identified as Nayaz Basha sustained grievous injuries and succumbed to his wounds while being shifted to Tirupati. The police said Siva Mahesh’s condition is reported to be stable. Meanwhile, the Madanapalle police have booked a case and are investigating the incident.