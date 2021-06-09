20 children with Coronavirus symptoms admitted in Guntur govt hospital

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) is making all arrangements for a possible third wave of Covid-19, superintendent Dr Neelam Prabhavati said. As many as 20 children with Covid-19 symptoms are currently receiving treatment, she added.While talking about beds availability, she said about 120 general beds, 20 ICU beds, and sufficient ventilator beds, and medicines have been made available to treat children with Covid-19 symptoms.

All the doctors and nurses have been instructed about the treatment procedure of Covid-19 affected children, Dr Prabhavati said. She suggested that parents should be very careful about children and immediately contact a doctor if they get sick.On the other hand, Collector Vivek Yadav instructed the officials concerned to make all the necessary arrangements should the district face a possible third wave.

Addressing medical and health department officials at a review meeting here on Tuesday, he said that as the third wave is likely to affect the children, all required medicines and equipment should be available at all Covid-19 PHCs and area hospitals in the district. A pediatric Covid-19 Care Centre has already been set up in Guntur for the children with Covid-19 symptoms. Awareness should be created on the impact and intensity of the third wave. Senior pediatricians should impart training to nurses and doctors at PHCs and area hospitals about treatment of children, the Collector added.