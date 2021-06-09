STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

20 children with Coronavirus symptoms admitted in Guntur govt hospital

Parents need to take care of children as third wave looms large: Superintendent 

Published: 09th June 2021 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

A health care worker holds a collected sample of Covid-19 test, inside a mobile testing van, amid the surge in coronavirus cases in Amritsar,

Representational image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) is making all arrangements for a possible third wave of Covid-19, superintendent Dr Neelam Prabhavati said. As many as 20 children with Covid-19 symptoms are currently receiving treatment, she added.While talking about beds availability, she said about 120 general beds, 20 ICU beds, and sufficient ventilator beds, and medicines have been made available to treat children with Covid-19 symptoms. 

All the doctors and nurses have been instructed about the treatment procedure of Covid-19 affected children, Dr Prabhavati said. She suggested that parents should be very careful about children and immediately contact a doctor if they get sick.On the other hand, Collector Vivek Yadav instructed the officials concerned to make all the necessary arrangements should the district face a possible third wave. 

Addressing medical and health department officials at a review meeting here on Tuesday, he said that as the third wave is likely to affect the children, all required medicines and equipment should be available at all Covid-19 PHCs and area hospitals in the district. A pediatric Covid-19 Care Centre has already been set up in Guntur for the children with Covid-19 symptoms. Awareness should be created on the impact and intensity of the third wave.  Senior pediatricians should impart training to nurses and doctors at PHCs and area hospitals about treatment of children, the Collector added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Guntur hospital COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp