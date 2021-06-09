3 held for gangrape bid, search on for absconder in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Four inebriated persons, including two minors, attempted gangrape of a 30-year-old woman in Venturu village in Rayavaram mandal of East Godavari district on early Tuesday. Rayavaram SI P Suresh said the accused have been identified as Chollangi Manikanta of Venturu, Veedhi Laxmayya of Ramachandrapuram and two juveniles.

Manikanta called Laxmayya and the two minors for a liquor party at his home. After consuming liquor till 3 am on Tuesday, they made their way to the hut of a 30-year-old woman in order to gangrape her.

When they tried to bind her legs and hands to the cot, the woman shouted loudly. The accused even tried to close her mouth, but to avail.

Hearing her shouts for help, locals rushed to the spot and caught the three accused, while the fourth one escaped.

The locals tied the trio to a tree, gave them a sound thrashing and, later handed them over to the police.