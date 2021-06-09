Andhra minister seeks report on unauthorised layouts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Observing that unauthorised layouts are mushrooming in villages, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy directed the officials to submit a report on the layouts so as to take action and collect fees for converting agricultural lands into housing layouts. He said that the Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS) will be rolled out with the approval of the Chief Minister for regularising the unauthorised layouts in villages.

During a review meeting with the officials in the Panchayat Raj Commissioner office at Tadepalli on Tuesday, the Minister felt that unauthorised layouts are coming on agriculture lands in the absence of a monitoring mechanism and directed them to conduct inspection in all Panchayats and to submit a report on the layouts.

Stating that panchayats are under the Urban Development Authorities in various parts of the State, he said that half of the fee collected while sanctioning permissions should be given to the panchayats and wanted the officials to collect the same after discussing with the Urban Development Authorities.Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department Principal Secretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi and Commissioner M Girija Shankar were present.