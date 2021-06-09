STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra sees 14,641 new Covid-19 recoveries, set to cross two crore sample tests

The new infections emerged from 89,732 samples tested with a positivity rate of 8.7 per cent.

Published: 09th June 2021 09:03 AM

From 86 deaths a day ago, the fatalities recorded on Tuesday reduced to 77 even as the toll stood at 11,629.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after recording the lowest single-day count of 4,872 Covid-19 cases in the second wave, the state reported an aggregate of 7,796 infections on Tuesday, which took the overall figure to 17.71 lakh. The new infections emerged from 89,732 samples tested with a positivity rate of 8.7 per cent. More than 1.99 crore samples had been tested in the state so far.The state also logged 14,641 recoveries and 77 deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday.

According to the latest health bulletin, only two districts reported over 1,000 new infections—East Godavari (1,302) and Chittoor (1,210). Kurnool district reported the lowest growth of 147 cases. With the fresh spikes, the total caseload in East Godavari and Chittoor breached 2.40 lakh, and 2 lakh; 1.46 lakh in Anantapur and 1.47 lakh in West Godavari. Only three districts have less than one lakh positives as of Tuesday, with the lowest of 76,000-odd in Vizianagaram. With another 14,641 being declared Covid-free, the total recoveries rose to 16.51 lakh and the total recovery rate improved to 93.2 per cent. The active caseload came down to 1.07 lakh.

From 86 deaths a day ago, the fatalities recorded on Tuesday reduced to 77 even as the toll stood at 11,629. Chittoor continued to see higher number of Covid-19 fatalities, with 12 on Tuesday.West Godavari had 10 more deaths, Anantapur and Nellore eight each, Srikakulam seven, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam six each,Vizianagaram five, Guntur and Prakasam four each, Kurnool three,Kadapa and Krishna two each in a day. After 1.99 crore sample tests so far, the overall infection positivity rate now stood at 8.7 per cent. The mortality rate was stable at 0.65 per cent.

