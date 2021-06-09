AP Public Service Commission to form medical board at Guntur hospital

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AP Public Service Commission (APPSC) has been permitted to constitute a medical board at Guntur Government General Hospital for fitness examination of candidates selected by it for recruitment to government jobs.

It is mandatory for the APPSC to conduct medical examination of the candidates to assess their physical and mental health. The APPSC recently declared results of Group-I (Main) Examination, shortlisting 326 candidates for interviews scheduled from June 17 to July 9 at the commission’s Office in Vijayawada.

As the candidates are required to undergo medical examination on the day following the date of interview, the commission had requested the government to issue orders to constitute the medical board at Guntur GGH. Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das issued orders permitting the commission to proceed.