British India coins found at renovation site in Andhra 

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Centures old British India coins were found at a temple site, which is under renovation, at Vummidivaram in Pullala Cheruvu mandal limits. The villagers commenced the renovation of the dilapidated Goddess Masamma Thalli temple.

During renovation, the villagers threw the damaged parts of the temple, including the dhwajasthambham pedestal and other portions at a nearby landfill two days ago.

On Monday and Tuesday, when the village children went to the landfill to play among the temple’s damaged portions, they found a few coins there. They rushed back and showed the village elders the coins.

Those who were in the know said the coins must have been under the temple’s dhwajasthambham pedestal at the time of its foundation.“The Pullalacheruvu SI along with the MRO and other officials went to the spot and conducted panchanama. They took the coins with them and sent them to senior officials of the district archaeological department. The coins have historical value as they were minted during the British rule between 1830 and 80,” Yerragondapalem CI PD Prabhakar said.