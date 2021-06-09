STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBI questions ex-driver of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy again

The CBI officials, who were camping in the guest house belonging to Kadapa central prison, reportedly questioned Dastagiri, the former driver of Vivekananda Reddy, for the second consecutive day. 

Central Bureau of Investigation; CBI

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), for the second consecutive day, continued its probe into the killing of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, in Pulivendula, Kadapa, on Tuesday.The CBI officials, who were camping in the guest house belonging to Kadapa central prison, reportedly questioned Dastagiri, the former driver of Vivekananda Reddy, for the second consecutive day. 

Sources said Dastagiri was asked how many years he worked with Vivekananda Reddy, why he quit the job, the circumstances that led to the same and whether he had differences with the slain leader. Apart from Dastagiri, the CBI officials also questioned Idayatullah, who had earlier worked as a computer operator in the house of Vivekananda Reddy.  The former minister was murdered on March 15, 2019, ahead of the general elections. 

CBI YS Vivekananda Reddy
