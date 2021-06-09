Mystery behind 3 bodies in Godavari unravelled

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: One Town police on Tuesday have unravelled the mystery a week after three bodies were found floating in a bathing ghat in River Godavari in Rajamahendravaram.The deceased have been identified as Kannadevi (34) and Nagamani (32) and Durgarao (30). Their bodies were found floating near the bathing ghat of Sri Uma Markendeswara Swamy temple on June 3. The deceased belonged to Kovvur town of West Godavari district, according to CI Govinda Rajulu.

Having lost their mother due to a lung problem on May 31, the siblings lost their mental balance and decided end their lives. After performing their mother’s last rites at Kailashabhoomi in the city, the trio told their father, retired gangman Mamidipalli Narasimham, that they would come to Kovvuru soon. They went to the bathing ghat and spent some time on the bank of River Godavari. A few local fishermen noticed them, the CI said.