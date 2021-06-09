STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Need funds for infrastructure in PMAY colonies, Jagan tells PM Modi

Jagan said that the objectives of the PMAY will not be fulfilled without the development of basic infrastructure in greenfield colonies. 

Published: 09th June 2021 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra  Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has urged Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi to include creation of basic infrastructure in greenfield colonies taken up under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) as part of assistance given to States under the Central housing scheme. At present, basic infrastructure in greenfield colonies is developed by the State governments.

In a letter to the PM dated June 7, Jagan said the PMAY, a flagship programme of the Centre, is being implemented jointly by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Ministry of Rural Development.

The programme addresses housing shortage among economically weaker sections, including slum dwellers, by ensuring a pucca house to all eligible households by 2022, when nation completes 75 years of Independence. Jagan said that the objectives of the PMAY will not be fulfilled without the development of basic infrastructure in greenfield colonies. 

