Police harassing public in name of curbs: Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday urged Governor Biswa Bushan Harichandan to intervene and restrain the state police from ‘harassing’ frontline workers and the general public in the name of Covid restrictions.

In a letter addressed to the Governor, Naidu said a Dalit girl working for a private hospital in Vizag was subjected to humiliation and harassment in public. “The police behaved in a high-handed manner causing embarrassment to her. In the same city, a Dalit doctor named died after prolonged harassment from the police and the government. He was targeted just for asking face masks for frontline workers,” he said.

The TDP chief added: “It has been a little more than a year since the state is dealing with Covid pandemic. In this backdrop, frontline warriors and the general public have been battling Covid induced lockdown.”