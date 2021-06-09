STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Power employees to write 1 lakh letters to Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

The employees said that if the managements noticed any lacunae in its implementation, corrective steps must be taken but not cause harm to the employees.  

Published: 09th June 2021 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Opposing APTRANSCSO’s reported proposal to revise pay structure and scale of employees in the pandemic time and also not recognising power utilities’ employees as frontline warriors, the power sector employees have decided to show their resentment by writing one lakh letters/post cards to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, if no amicable solution is reached immediately.

They also have decided to ‘boycott’ the COVID-19 awards proposed by the utilities until frontline warriors status is announced along with an ex-gratia of `50 lakh to the families of over 500 employees who succumbed to  coronavirus.

The AP State Power Employees Joint Action Committee has written to Energy Secretary Srikant Nagulapalli on Tuesday informing the same, and has also presented a copy to Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy urging that the long-pending issues be resolved. They said that merely releasing press notes that employees were frontline warriors was just a lip service and alleged that the managements were ‘consistently’ trying to create a gap between the CM and the employees.

They said altering pay structure and scales of employees, especially in times of a pandemic,  would be against the spirit of mutually entered Wage Negotiation Agreement. The employees said that if the managements noticed any lacunae in its implementation, corrective steps must be taken but not cause harm to the employees.  

“As a token of resentment, the JAC is planning to initially write one lakh post cards/letters to the CM and the energy minister, if amicable settlement is not reached now that the responsibility squarely lies with the managements alone. If the issues remain unsolved, further agitation programmes in Gandhian mode will also be started without inconveniencing the public,” the JAC said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APTRANSCSO Balineni Srinivasa Reddy Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp