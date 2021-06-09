Rs 1,365 crore for Veligonda project LARR

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state water resources department has accorded revised administrative sanction for the release of Rs 1,365 crore for taking up rehabilitation and resettlement (R and R) works of Poola Subbaiah Veligonda project. According to an order (RT 179) issued by water resources secretary J Syamala Rao on Tuesday, the revised sanction was done after deducting Rs 46.17 crore i.e. house site construction cost of Rs 1 lakh for 4,617 project displaced families (PDFs) from the earlier sanctioned Rs 1,411 crore.

Of the latest sanctioned amount, Rs 1,255.39 crore would be for payment of cash benefits and implementing R and R activities and the remaining Rs 110 crore for land acquisition of Theegaleru and eastern main canal.The department has also issued orders sanctioning Rs 79 lakh for taking up various modernisation and maintenance works in Srisailam reservoir.