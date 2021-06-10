Andhra records 12,292 recoveries against 8,766 fresh infections, 67 die in a day 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Guntur has become the fourth district in the state with more than 1,000 Covid fatalities. The district recorded five deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,004.Chittoor, East Godavari and Krishna are the other three districts where the overall fatalities have crossed the 1,000-mark.

Meanwhile, the state reported 8,766 new infections in the 24 hours, taking the cumulative cases to 17.79 lakh. More than 12,000 patients recovered from the virus, bringing down the active cases to 1.03 lakh.There was a fall in the number of deaths as 67 fatalities were reported on Wednesday compared to 77 on Tuesday.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, East Godavari district reported the highest of 1,980 cases and it is the only district where more than 1,000 cases emerged in the last 24 hours. Chittoor district saw 974 new cases followed by Anantapur with 960 cases. The lowest of 265 new infections were reported from Vizianagaram district.

With the fresh spike in cases, the overall cases in Chittoor district went past 2.03 lakh, Anantapur’s tally shot past 1.47 lakh and Kadapa’s overall cases are inching towards the one lakh-mark.With 12,292 recoveries, the overall recoveries have gone past 16.64 lakh and the caseload came down to 1.03 lakh. East Godavari district has the highest of 23,000 active cases, while Vizianagaram has the lowest of 2,535 active cases.

With 67 fatalities, the overall deaths went past 11,696 and Chittoor stood top in the list with 1,412 fatalities, while Vizianagaram has the least of 620 deaths.Chittoor district logged 11 new fatalities followed by seven each in East Godavari and Visakhapatnam, six each in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram, five each in Anantapur, Guntur and Kurnool, four each in Krishna and West Godavari, three in Prakasam and two each in Kadapa and Nellore.