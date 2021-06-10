STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid positivity rate 9.37 per cent after 2 cr sample tests in Andhra Pradesh

Similarly, the overall recovery rate , which was the lowest at 84.32 per cent on May 7, has improved to 93.05 per cent. 

Asha workers along with health secretary conducting door-to-door fever survey in Vijayawada on Friday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state on Wednesday achieved yet another milestone by conducting more than two crore Covid-19 confirmatory tests. After a total of 2,00,39,764 tests, the positivity rate stood at 8.5 per cent.Andhra Pradesh performed first one crore tests by November 29 last year, which returned 8.67 lakh positive. Out of the second one crore sample tests, 9.12 lakh tested positive taking the cumulative cases to 17.79 lakh.

Briefing the covid-19 situation in the State, principal secretary (health) Anil Kumar Singhal said the tests per million population in AP stood at 3.75 lakh, higher than the country’s figure of 2.67 lakh.Singhal said the daily positivity rate per day, which peaked at 25.56 per cent on May 16, came down to 9.37 per cent by Wednesday. The positivity rate on May 8 was even lesser at 8.69 percent, he said. In some districts, it has come down to five to seven per cent, Singhal said. 

Similarly, the overall recovery rate , which was the lowest at 84.32 per cent on May 7, has improved to 93.05 per cent. Singhal said the state now has 1.03 lakh active cases, out of which 18,716 patients are in hospitals, 9,707 in Covid care centres and more than 75,000 under home isolation. “The number of calls being made to 104 call centre for Covid-related queries are coming down. On May 3, the call centre received 19,175 phone calls against 2,482 in the past 24 hours,’’ he said.

On the enrollment of doctors for the 104 call centres, Singhal said 5,012 have registered so far to extend their services, and of them 951 are specialist doctors.Singhal said the 12th round of fever survey started on Wednesday and would continue for three days. In the fever surveys conducted so far in the second wave, 2,72,240 people were identified with the seasonal diseases, out of whom 33,262 tested positive for Covid.

Black fungus cases nearing 2,000
Anil Kumar Singhal said 1,955 black fungus cases had been reported in the state so far. As many as 114 have died of the disease and  1,301 people are still under treatment. With the availability of adequate number of Posaconazole injections and tablets, the affected persons were being treated with these drugs. Singhal said the state received another 7,000 doses of Amphotericin-B injections from the Centre Tuesday night and they were dispatched to the districts

