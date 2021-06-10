Month-long Yuddha Kanda Parayanam from June 11

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will organise Yuddha Kanda Parayanam from the epic Ramayana at Vasantha Mandapam in Tirumala from June 11 up to July 10, as per additional executive officer (EO) Dharma Reddy.

Addressing a review meeting with pundits at Vasanta Mandapam in Tirumala on Wednesday, Dharma Reddy said during Yuddha Kanda Parayanam, 16 pundits each in Vasanta Mandapam and at Dharmagiri Veda Pathashala will conduct the parayanam and Japa-Tarpana-Homa for 30 days. For benefit of Srivari devotees across the world, the event will be telecast live by the SVBC from 8.30 am.

Later, Dharmagiri Veda Vijnana Peetham principal KSS Avadhani said that ankurarpanam of the Yuddha Kanda Parayanam will be held on Thursday between 7 pm and 8 pm.Deputy EO Harindranath, SVBC CEO Suresh Kumar, health officer Dr RR Reddy, VGO Bali Reddy, Vaikhanasa Agama advisor Mohana Rangacharyulu, SV Higher Vedic Studies Institute OSD Dr AV Sharma were present.

Earlier, Dharma Reddy said the TTD had conducted Shodasa Dina Sundarakanda Parayanam from May 3 to 18, including Nakshatra Satra Maha Yagam on May 9 and Sampoorna Akhanda Sundarakanda Patanam was held on May 31, which lasted for more than 16 hours.