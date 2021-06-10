STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nellore, Chittoor prepare for third wave

The Ruia hospital in Tirupati has already set up a special paediatric Covid-19 ward with a capacity of 255 beds.

Published: 10th June 2021

People waiting at MeeSeva centre to link their Aadhaar card with their mobile phone at Perumalapalle, near Tirupati on Wednesday I Madhav K

By Express News Service

NELLORE / CHITTOOR: The district administrations of Nellore and Chittoor are setting up paediatric wards, paediatric ICU wards in all Covid-19 hospitals in the possibility of a third wave of Covid-19. Officials of Nellore GGH have readied 30 ICU beds, 60 oxygen beds and 100 general beds for children. As part of preparatory measures, the GGH staff has allotted the entire second floor of the IP building for paediatric wards. “Measures have been taken for setting up oxygen plants in all hospitals with 50-bed capacity across the district. 

Nellore Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu said that doctors and other staff are being recruited to vacant posts in the GGH. Currently, there are nine paediatricians in the GGH. “We are ready for the possible view third wave,” he added. Being one of the worst affected districts in the State during the first and second waves, the Chittoor district is gearing up to tackle the possible third wave. Chittoor has set up special paediatric wards in SVR Ruia GGH, SVIMS and in Chittoor district HQ hospitals. 

The Ruia hospital in Tirupati has already set up a special paediatric Covid-19 ward with a capacity of 255 beds. The hospital has also arranged 150 oxygen beds and 55 non-oxygen beds in the pediatric block. This apart, Ruia hospital is planning to maintain an effective Triage for children.  SVIMS director B Vengamma said the hospital is planning to set up 100 beds for treating children in Padmavati Hospital, which would be set up in paediatric block. Chittoor Collector M Harinarayanan said, “Plans are afoot to set up 400 beds under paediatric care units and neonatal intensive care units at government hospitals. 

