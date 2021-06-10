Training process begins for 51 APFSL scientific assistants

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Director general of police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang said the newly appointed 51 scientific assistants at Andhra Pradesh Forensic Science Laboratory (APFSL) will receive six months of training under IGP (Training) N Sanjay.

The DGP inaugurated the training process through a video conference, where Vice-chancellor of National Forensic Science University and Director General Directorate of Forensic Science, Gujarat, Dr JM Vyas attended as chief guests. He said that the forensic evidences such as DNA, fingerprints and biochemical evidence play a crucial role in proving any crime.

Addressing the newly appointed forensic assistants, Sawang and Vyas said that embracing new technologies will increase department’s respect and confidence among the public.He further said FSL plays a key role in crime research by improving scientific and technical skills through theoretical and practical training, which results in transparency, accountability and speedy justice to the women, children and other vulnerable sections of society.

“AP police has been completing investigations and filing chargesheet in the record time possible. The reports from APFSL will add more credibility to the investigation thus reducing the court trial process,” said the DGP. Former DGP of Gujarat Kesava Kumar also attended as chief guest and told the newly appointed FSL assistants to focus on evolving technology in the field of science.