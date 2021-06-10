STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Training process begins for 51 APFSL scientific assistants

Addressing the newly appointed forensic assistants, Sawang and Vyas said that embracing new technologies will increase department’s respect and confidence among the public.

Published: 10th June 2021 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Gautam Sawang

Andhra Pradesh DGP D Gautam Sawang. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Director general of police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang said the newly appointed 51 scientific assistants at Andhra Pradesh Forensic Science Laboratory (APFSL) will receive six months of training under IGP (Training) N Sanjay.

The DGP inaugurated the training process through a video conference, where Vice-chancellor of National Forensic Science University and Director General Directorate of Forensic Science, Gujarat, Dr JM Vyas attended as chief guests. He said that the forensic evidences such as DNA, fingerprints and biochemical evidence play a crucial role in proving any crime.

Addressing the newly appointed forensic assistants, Sawang and Vyas said that embracing new technologies will increase department’s respect and confidence among the public.He further said FSL plays a key role in crime research by improving scientific and technical skills through theoretical and practical training, which results in transparency, accountability and speedy justice to the women, children and other vulnerable sections of society.

“AP police has been completing investigations and filing chargesheet in the record time possible. The reports from APFSL will add more credibility to the investigation thus reducing the court trial process,” said the DGP. Former DGP of Gujarat Kesava Kumar also attended as chief guest and told the newly appointed FSL assistants to focus on evolving technology in the field of science.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gautam Sawang scientific assistants Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp