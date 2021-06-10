Woman delivers baby in ambulance

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A pregnant woman gave birth to a baby girl in 108 ambulance while proceeding to a hospital on Pithapuram-Kakinada Road on Wednesday. Both mother and the baby girl are safe. The ambulance staff took care of the woman and the baby. The ambulance staff later shifted the mother and the baby to Kakinada GGH.

When she started getting labour pains, family members of Valluri Aruna (24) called 108 ambulance to shift her to a hospital. While the ambulance was on its way to the hospital, Aruna suffered another bout of labour pains. The EMT, observing Aruna’s condition, stopped the vehicle and helped deliver the baby.