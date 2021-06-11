STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Active Covid-19 cases in Andhra fall below 1 lakh

Recovery rate improves to 93.8% with 12,981 recoveries; 8,110 cases emerge from 97K sample tests.

Published: 11th June 2021 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors at the German Hanger facility at Padmavathi Covid hospital in Tirupati on Thursday. The hospital has seen a sharpe decline in new admissions | Madhav K

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The active cases of coronavirus fell below one lakh on Thursday with the state constantly recording higher recoveries every day. While Andhra Pradesh’s recovery rate stood at 93.8 per cent, 67 new fatalities took the Covid toll to 11,763.

According to the latest media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 8,110 new infections emerged from 97,863 samples tested in 24 hours ending Thursday 9 am. East Godavari logged the highest of 1,416 new infections followed by 1,042 in Chittoor. The other 11 districts reported a growth of under 1,000 infections, with the lowest of 235 in Kurnool. 

With the fresh spike, Kadapa district was just seven short of reaching the one lakh overall Covid infection-mark. Meanwhile, the cumulative cases in Anantapur crossed 1.47 lakh, 1.04 lakh in Chittoor, 94,000 in Krishna and 77,000 in Vizianagaram. Recoveries in the 24 hours stood at 12,981 bringing down the active Covid caseload further to 99,057, over 22,000 of which were in East Godavari alone and just 2,476 in Vizianagaram.

Chittoor saw 11 fresh fatalities, West Godavari nine, Visakhapatnam seven, East Godavari, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram six each, Guntur and Kurnool five each, Anantapuramu and Krishna four each, Kadapa three and SPS Nellore one in 24 hours. The cumulative cases went up to 17,87,883 and recoveries to 16,77,063 so far, the bulletin said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Covid 19 Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
US officials check for heart inflammation after second jab of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp