Active Covid-19 cases in Andhra fall below 1 lakh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The active cases of coronavirus fell below one lakh on Thursday with the state constantly recording higher recoveries every day. While Andhra Pradesh’s recovery rate stood at 93.8 per cent, 67 new fatalities took the Covid toll to 11,763.

According to the latest media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 8,110 new infections emerged from 97,863 samples tested in 24 hours ending Thursday 9 am. East Godavari logged the highest of 1,416 new infections followed by 1,042 in Chittoor. The other 11 districts reported a growth of under 1,000 infections, with the lowest of 235 in Kurnool.

With the fresh spike, Kadapa district was just seven short of reaching the one lakh overall Covid infection-mark. Meanwhile, the cumulative cases in Anantapur crossed 1.47 lakh, 1.04 lakh in Chittoor, 94,000 in Krishna and 77,000 in Vizianagaram. Recoveries in the 24 hours stood at 12,981 bringing down the active Covid caseload further to 99,057, over 22,000 of which were in East Godavari alone and just 2,476 in Vizianagaram.

Chittoor saw 11 fresh fatalities, West Godavari nine, Visakhapatnam seven, East Godavari, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram six each, Guntur and Kurnool five each, Anantapuramu and Krishna four each, Kadapa three and SPS Nellore one in 24 hours. The cumulative cases went up to 17,87,883 and recoveries to 16,77,063 so far, the bulletin said.