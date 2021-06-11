STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Adult elephant electrocuted to death in Chittoor district

Forest officials along with officials from other departments rushed to the spot and inquired about the incident.

Published: 11th June 2021 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

Elephant

For representational purposes (Photo | ESP)

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: An adult elephant died of electrocution when it came in contact with a power cable in Kothigutta village under Palamaner mandal of Chittoor district in the early hours of Friday. 

Forest officials along with officials from other departments rushed to the spot and inquired about the incident.

According to reports, a group of elephants has been damaging crops in the village causing panic among the farmers.

Villagers of Kothigutta had tried to chase the wild elephants away from the village.

While elephants were moving away from the village one of the tuskers accidentally came in contact with a power cable and died on the spot. 

However, forest officials are conducting an inquiry on the other possible angles of the ‘accident’ leading to the death of the elephant and has made arrangements for postmortem.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chittoor Human wildlife conflict
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
US officials check for heart inflammation after second jab of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp