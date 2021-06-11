Adult elephant electrocuted to death in Chittoor district

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: An adult elephant died of electrocution when it came in contact with a power cable in Kothigutta village under Palamaner mandal of Chittoor district in the early hours of Friday.

Forest officials along with officials from other departments rushed to the spot and inquired about the incident.

According to reports, a group of elephants has been damaging crops in the village causing panic among the farmers.

Villagers of Kothigutta had tried to chase the wild elephants away from the village.

While elephants were moving away from the village one of the tuskers accidentally came in contact with a power cable and died on the spot.

However, forest officials are conducting an inquiry on the other possible angles of the ‘accident’ leading to the death of the elephant and has made arrangements for postmortem.