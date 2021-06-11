Every effort will be made to save public sector units in country: Steel Parirakshana Committee chief

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Steel Parirakshana Committee chairman and CITU State secretary M Jaggu Naidu said on Thursday they would make every effort to protect public sectors such as steel plant, port, BSNL, LIC, BHPV, shipyard and defence sector which are national assets.

Speaking at the relay hunger strike being organised by the committee, which entered its 70th day on Thursday, he said they would fight against the Modi government’s privatisation policies. He said if there had not been PSUs in Vizag, the proposal of capital would not have cropped up. He said one lakh people directly and double the number indirectly depend on the PSUs.

He held the Modi government responsible for the spread of the virus in the country. Now, the government was dilly-dallying on the vaccination programme, he alleged. “Unfortunately, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the state has surrendered before the Modi government,” Jaggu Naidu observed.

Stating that people will have no right if the PSUs are privatised, he said there will be no control on prices and no security for employment. It was high time the government changed its stand. Workers will not stop their agitation and are ready for any sacrifice to protect the PSUs, Jaggu Naidu said.