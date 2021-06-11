Over 300 deliveries in King George Hospital maternity ward for Covid cases 

G Janardhana Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Within two hours of the inauguration of CSR Block in King George Hospital (KGH), the lifeline of North Andhra districts and neighbouring Odisha, to exclusively treat Covid patients amid the pandemic last year, doctors had successfully performed a caesarean section on a pregnant woman. The count has now gone up to over 300.

Speaking to TNIE on Thursday, KGH Superintendent Dr P Mythili said Covid-infected pregnant women were initially treated at VIMS. They successfully performed the first caesarean section on a 23-year-old woman from Srikakulam in June last year. After the maternity ward was opened in CSR Block in September, pregnant women are being treated at KGH. “In the 60-bed ward in the Covid block, at least one or two deliveries are performed a day,’’ she said.

Since delivery cases of pregnant women infected by Covid is highly expensive in private hospitals, most of the patients generally prefer KGH. “Till a couple of weeks ago, all the 60 beds in the maternity ward were full. Now, there are about 30 women, including prenatal and postnatal cases,’’ she said.

After delivery, if women have symptoms they will be under observation for at least two weeks and if they do not have any symptoms, they will be discharged after one week or 10 days. “Barring critical cases having comorbidities, almost all pregnant cases have been treated successfully. A few newborns contracted the virus during delivery though such chances are very less,’’ she said.

In the wake of projections of a possible third wave, which may affect children more, KGH is gearing up to meet the situation. “There will be 100 beds, including a paediatric ward and two paediatric ICUs, for treating children,’’ she added.