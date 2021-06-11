TDP general secretary Lokesh seeks white paper on digital evaluation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the ruling YSRC of expanding its irregularities from sand, liquor, cement and mining mafia to the top level recruitment examinations like the APPSC Group-I, TDP general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh expressed concern that the government was not conceding to the candidates’ demand for probe into the “irregularities” in the evaluation of Group-I mains exams.

“There are many complaints about faulty valuation that caused injustice to the candidates. To come clean on this, the government should release the details of marks and answer sheets of the selected candidates,” he said and demanded that the government set up an online mechanism to receive complaints from the candidates. Stringent action should be taken against those who committed irregularities in the Group-I exam. The TDP would agitate till justice would be done to the candidates, he asserted.

Taking part in a virtual meeting with the Group-I candidates on Thursday, Lokesh alleged that the ruling party has turned the AP Public Service Commission (APPSC) into the YSR Congress Public Service Commission. The digital evaluation was taken up without taking up any prior study on its feasibility, he said.

Lokesh also demanded a white paper on the digital evaluation to clear the doubts of the candidates. Group-I candidates, who took part in the meeting, asserted that the facts would come out only in a probe by a sitting judge of the High Court or by the CBI.