2,193 DSC-2008 candidates set to get SGT posts 

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Friday decided to appoint 2,193 DSC-2008 candidates as Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs) on a minimum time scale, giving much-needed relief to the candidates, who have been waging a legal battle for more than a decade.Disclosing it to mediapersons, Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said unlike the TDP, which forgot its promise to do justice to DSC 2008 candidates, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government ensured justice to them as promised.

Approximately 4,000 candidates lost job opportunities due to the change of appointment criteria in respect to DSC-2008 and they approached courts seeking justice. In 2014, the TDP, in its election manifesto, promised to do justice to the DSC-2008 candidates, however it deceived them after coming to power, the Education Minister said.The minister further said that as per the guidelines issued by the finance department, the government is exploring possibilities to provide employment opportunities to the candidates under minimum time scale. A Government Order in this regard will be released after the Chief Minister returns from New Delhi.

Further, professional training will be given to the candidates through online or various mediums and recruitment process would be carried out, the minister informed. A total of 6,361 candidates have been recruited under DSC-2018 and appointments for some more posts are pending due to legal issues. Once the cases are solved, another 486 Physical Education Teachers (PETs), School Assistants and Telugu Pandits will be appointed, he maintained. Later, Suresh unveiled the brochure of AP TET-2021 exam syllabus, which was made available at http://aptet.apcfss.in/.

Call on exams later

Asked about conducting class X and Intermediate examinations, the minister said that it requires almost 40 days to complete the necessary procedures. Besides, the students also require time to appear for NEET JEE and EAMCET in the state. Considering these aspects, there are no chances for the conduct of the examinations at present, he asserted.“We will take a call on the conduct of the class X and Intermediate examinations after considering the Covid situation in the state and reviewing the safety of students and teachers,” the Education Minister explained.

AP TET-2021 syllabus

