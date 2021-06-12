Delhi visit a publicity stunt, says Yanamala 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Terming the Delhi visit of of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy just a “publicity stunt and personal visit” aimed at saving himself from immediate crisis situations arising out of the CBI cases against him, TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has observed that there is no benefit to the people of AP from the CM’s periodic visits to the national capital. Even after two years of his rule, Jagan was not able to give a timeframe for achieving SCS and the AP reorganisation promises, he said.In a statement, he said Jagan was prostrating before the feet of the Delhi leaders as he was afraid of the cancellation of his bail in the cases.